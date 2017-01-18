Lichtsinn named Citizen of the Year
Anne Lichtsinn received the Citizen of the Year Award for 2016.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce announced the Citizen of the Year at their annual Kickoff on Saturday evening. Anne Lichtsinn has been an active member of the community for over 50 years, serving the community, county, church and her family. She typically tries to stay out of the spotlight, working behind the scenes, however she is always ready to lend a hand.
Lichtsinn began working as a seamstress when her children were young. As they grew, she worked at the local grocery store and kept the books for local LP gas companies until she retired…
Community
Chamber of Commerce Kickoff
Alexis Christensen and Karen Lichtsinn provided music for the 2017 Lake Benton Chamber Kickoff.
Community
Community Group of the Year Award presented at Chamber Kickoff
The First Security Bank Team received the Organization of the Year Award at the Chamber Kickoff event. Pictured from left to right are Chamber Chair Dan Kuss, Darcy Miller, Janel Stuefen, Pam Veire, Janet Kuhn and Julienne Prosch.
By Shelly Finzen
Each year at the Chamber Kickoff, the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce presents an award to the club or organization who most benefits the city of Lake Benton throughout the year, or to the group or organization which continually goes over and above for the community. This year’s group is not a formally organized club or organization. The members work together to help out at many Chamber events, but they also champion local groups and events individually.
Community
Plum Creek Library System launches OneClickdigital
Plum Creek Library System, in partnership with RBdigital from Recorded Books (Prince Frederick, MD), is pleased to announce the launch of OneClickdigital, an online service that allows patrons to check out eAudiobooks, including best-sellers, Recorded Books exclusives, classics, selections for children and young adults, and much more.
Patrons now have free access to eAudio at home, in the library, or even on the go…
Community
Protocols for properly displaying the US flag
The U.S. Flag should always be displayed according to the U.S. Flag Code.
By Shelly Finzen
The United States Flag deserves as much respect as the veterans and active service people who fight for what it represents— the freedoms we enjoy every day. Part of giving respect to the flag involves displaying it properly and taking care of it. Winter storms not only damage homes and lawns; they also damage flags displayed outdoors. Here are the protocols for displaying a U.S. Flag in your yard. All protocols regarding the U.S. Flag may be found in the U.S. Flag Code at military.com.
According to the U.S. Flag Code, U.S. Flags may only be displayed outside from sunrise to sunset. The only time a flag should be displayed after sunset is if the flagpole is properly illuminated…
Community
LBE students attend writing conference
Seventy-two students from grades 3-6 along with their teachers attended the Young Writers Conference at Southwest Minnesota State University last week.
By Shelly Finzen
Lake Benton Elementary School makes it a priority to provide their students many types of learning opportunities. Recently, the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students participated in a writers’ conference. We had the chance to speak with some of the students who attended the conference. Rylen Coe, fourth grade, Jenae Christensen, fifth grade, and Travis Smith, sixth grade, shared some of their favorite parts of the conference and the lessons they learned there.
Christensen said they were able to help choose which classes they attended. She explained, "You got to pick one that you wanted to go to the most and five that you would like to go but it doesn't matter if I don't get to go or not."…
Community, School
Chamber kickoff this weekend
The Citizen of the year and the Organization of the Year will be awarded at the 2017 Chamber Kickoff on Jan. 14 at the Country House. Pictured are the 2016 Organization of the Year recipients, the Lake Benton Volunteers for Education.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Kickoff celebration Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Like last year, the Kickoff will take place at The Country House at 405 E. Benton St., Lake Benton. The Kickoff is an opportunity for business owners, managers, employees, civic leaders, volunteers and citizens to gather socially to kick off the new year.
Community
New mayor and council sworn in at first meeting of the year
The new Lake Benton Mayor and Trustees were sworn in at the Jan. 3 meeting of the Lake Benton City Council.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton City Council met for their first meeting last Tuesday, Jan. 3. The meeting was led by City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen until Mayor- Elect Bob Worth was sworn in.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Christensen asked the Mayor-Elect and Trustees-Elect to raise their right hands and take the Oath of Office. Following the Oath, Christensen gave the meeting to Mayor Bob Worth.
Community, Government
Lake Benton sixth grade sets New Year’s Resolutions
The sixth graders are learning about goal setting this year. Read their New Year’s Resolutions in this edition.
Goal setting is an important skill for everyone to learn. Setting goals, then following through with them, will lead to success in life. The Lake Benton sixth grade has been learning how to set goals by creating New Year’s Resolutions in class. The students shared their New Year’s Resolutions with the Valley Journal.
Community, School