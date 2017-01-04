2016 Year in Review – Part 2
Check out the news stories of this past year in Part 2 of our Year in Review in the Lake Benton Valley Journal.
Lions Club breakfast this Sunday to benefit Wendland family
The Wendland family, from left to right—Lexi (with Jade the dog), Parker, Jenni, Hannah, Jerry and Maddi.
By Shelly Finzen
This past November, the unthinkable happened for the Wendland family. Jerry and Jenni Wendland and their four children, Lexie age 17, Parker age 16, Maddie age 14, and Hannah age 12, were left homeless by a fire that destroyed their home and nearly everything inside it.
On Nov. 6, 2016 Lexi Wendland arrived home from school. According to Jenni, “She arrived home from school around 4 o’clock and set her bag on the kitchen chair and did not notice any smoke nor did she smell any. She luckily let the dogs out and took her service dog out for her normal afternoon break…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community |
LB Library sponsors Lundberg tour and concert
The Lake Benton Public Library will sponsor a free tour of the Kendal and Treava Lundberg home, followed by a private concert given by Treava on Saturday, Jan. 28.
By Shelly Finzen
Treava Lundberg is a local artist, known across the nation for her classical piano and vocal music. She and her husband Kendall have built a beautiful home that sits atop a hill, giving a spectacular view of Minnesota’s winter wonderland.
This month the Lake Benton Public Library will sponsor a tour and concert at the Lundberg home. As part of the Winter Reading Program, Book your Winter Getaway, the library has planned special events for each month of the program.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community |
Avera Tyler names new administrator
Allen Anderson of Montevideo has been selected to serve as the administrator at Avera Tyler and will begin his duties in this role on March 13.
With a background in health care management, Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a nursing home administrator license. He is currently pursuing a master of business administration degree with a health care emphasis.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community |
2016 Year in Review – Part 1
Check out the first part of our Year in Review in this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal as we look back at the events of 2016.
Supt. Onken to retire in June, submits letter of resignation
The Lake Benton School Board met for their Truth in Taxation meeting, followed by their regular school board meeting on Dec. 21.
By Shelly Finzen
Following their annual Truth and Taxation meeting, the Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting last Wednesday evening. All members of the board, as well as Superintendent Luther Onken and Principal Dale Weegman, were present.
The minutes of the previous meeting, the agenda and the claims against the school were reviewed and approved. The bills totaled $259,573.36.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.
Lincoln County farmers featured in online docu-series
Pictured clockwise from top left are Leah Johnson of Johnson Harvesting, Inc., Josh and Liz Fiedler of Fiedler Farm, Agronomist Ben Brutlag of Red River Marketing, and Chad Olsen of Olsen Custom Farms.
By Shelly Finzen
LincolnCounty farmers have long stood among the leaders of agriculture in southwest Minnesota. From farms that have been in the same family for generations to customized farming operations that spread across the nation, LincolnCounty farmers have been noticed. LakeBenton farmers Josh and Liz Fiedler and Hendricks’s Chad Olsen have been featured in season two of CarbonTV’s “American Harvest,” presented by Chevy Trucks.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.
Winter weather makes this Christmas 2016 memorable
By Mark Wilmes
While people in northern Minnesota endured blizzard conditions, area residents endured a different kind of Christmas Day storm, with thunderstorms, freezing rain, fog and high winds.
All this caused travel problems and plenty of power outages in the region.
Fog overnight Saturday into Christmas Day turned into a steady rain throughout the day. The combination of rain freezing on electrical lines and winds that topped out at nearly 70 miles per hour left downed lines and snapped poles in the area.
For the full story and photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community |
LBE Truth in Taxation meeting held
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton School Board held their annual Truth in Taxation meeting last Wednesday evening. According to the presentation given by Superintendent Luther Onken, the state government establishes an overall tax policy for the state and controls the levy parameters, including the amount of state aid and tax bases that can be used for levies, but ultimately, it is the responsibility of the local school board to find the money necessary to educate the district’s children.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School |
“The Nutcracker,” a suite Christmas tradition
By Shelly Finzen
Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite is popular this time of year. The music is an integral part of online Christmas playlists, and the ballet is an unforgettable experience. But what is the history behind this Christmas tradition?
The story follows Clara, who is given a magical nutcracker as a Christmas gift by her uncle, who is a toymaker. When she checks on her beloved toy late at night, she is confronted by human-sized mice, saved by her now-human-sized toy, and transported to a magical world of sweets. By the end, Clara has transitioned from innocent child to blossoming young woman.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community |