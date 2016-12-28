2016 Year in Review – Part 1
Supt. Onken to retire in June, submits letter of resignation
The Lake Benton School Board met for their Truth in Taxation meeting, followed by their regular school board meeting on Dec. 21.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Following their annual Truth and Taxation meeting, the Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting last Wednesday evening. All members of the board, as well as Superintendent Luther Onken and Principal Dale Weegman, were present.
The minutes of the previous meeting, the agenda and the claims against the school were reviewed and approved. The bills totaled $259,573.36.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
Lincoln County farmers featured in online docu-series
Pictured clockwise from top left are Leah Johnson of Johnson Harvesting, Inc., Josh and Liz Fiedler of Fiedler Farm, Agronomist Ben Brutlag of Red River Marketing, and Chad Olsen of Olsen Custom Farms.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
LincolnCounty farmers have long stood among the leaders of agriculture in southwest Minnesota. From farms that have been in the same family for generations to customized farming operations that spread across the nation, LincolnCounty farmers have been noticed. LakeBenton farmers Josh and Liz Fiedler and Hendricks’s Chad Olsen have been featured in season two of CarbonTV’s “American Harvest,” presented by Chevy Trucks.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
Winter weather makes this Christmas 2016 memorable
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
While people in northern Minnesota endured blizzard conditions, area residents endured a different kind of Christmas Day storm, with thunderstorms, freezing rain, fog and high winds.
All this caused travel problems and plenty of power outages in the region.
Fog overnight Saturday into Christmas Day turned into a steady rain throughout the day. The combination of rain freezing on electrical lines and winds that topped out at nearly 70 miles per hour left downed lines and snapped poles in the area.
LBE Truth in Taxation meeting held
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton School Board held their annual Truth in Taxation meeting last Wednesday evening. According to the presentation given by Superintendent Luther Onken, the state government establishes an overall tax policy for the state and controls the levy parameters, including the amount of state aid and tax bases that can be used for levies, but ultimately, it is the responsibility of the local school board to find the money necessary to educate the district’s children.
“The Nutcracker,” a suite Christmas tradition
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite is popular this time of year. The music is an integral part of online Christmas playlists, and the ballet is an unforgettable experience. But what is the history behind this Christmas tradition?
The story follows Clara, who is given a magical nutcracker as a Christmas gift by her uncle, who is a toymaker. When she checks on her beloved toy late at night, she is confronted by human-sized mice, saved by her now-human-sized toy, and transported to a magical world of sweets. By the end, Clara has transitioned from innocent child to blossoming young woman.
Ducks Unlimited buys 40 acres of land in Lincoln County
John Scheider of Ducks Unlimited spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners regarding the recent purchase of land in Lincoln County by Ducks Unlimited.
By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer @gmail.com
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their last meeting of 2016 on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
John Schneider, Manager of Conservation Programs for Ducks Unlimited, was on hand to speak to the Board of Commissioners regarding the recent purchase of 40 acres of wetlands in LincolnCounty by Ducks Unlimited.
This is the first time Ducks Unlimited has purchased land in Lincoln County.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
Thank you to Joan Jagt and Don Evers, pictured with plaques presented to them after their last meeting as Lincoln County Commissioners on Dec. 20.
Holiday cheer shared by LB Elementary students in concert
The preschool class is “Chopping Down the Christmas Tree.”
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Elementary School celebrated the holiday season by sharing festive and fun music last Thursday evening. Their annual Winter Concert and Holiday Open House took place at the school, beginning at 7 p.m.
The festivities began with the fifth and sixth grade bands playing “First Christmas Overture,” followed by the sixth grade band playing “Holiday Cheers” and “Nutcracker Suite Petite.” Sixth graders Aubrey Schindler and Kinsley Krog played a flute duet of “The First Noel.” Sixth grader Travis Smith played “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” in a guitar solo.
99 years of life
Fran Hanson celebrated 99 years of life at the Lake Benton Baptist Church Sunday night. Pictured are Fran (center) with daughter and son-in-law, Darla and Ed Stricklin.
Rockin’ around the Christmas tree with the LB Chamber
Covered with little books, the Friends of the Library tree took first prize in the Chamber’s Tree Walk.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Chamber of Commerce Holiday Open House, held Saturday, Dec. 3, opened the Tree Walk to the community. The Tree Walk is an annual celebration of the holiday where local groups decorate trees provided by the Chamber of Commerce. Visitors to the tree walk are encouraged to vote on their favorite decorated tree. Fourteen groups and local businesses decorated trees. Thirty-eight people voted on the trees. The three most popular trees received prizes of Chamber Bucks…
