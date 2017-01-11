2016 Year in Review Part 3
LBE students attend writing conference
Seventy-two students from grades 3-6 along with their teachers attended the Young Writers Conference at Southwest Minnesota State University last week.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Lake Benton Elementary School makes it a priority to provide their students many types of learning opportunities. Recently, the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students participated in a writers’ conference. We had the chance to speak with some of the students who attended the conference. Rylen Coe, fourth grade, Jenae Christensen, fifth grade, and Travis Smith, sixth grade, shared some of their favorite parts of the conference and the lessons they learned there.
Christensen said they were able to help choose which classes they attended. She explained, "You got to pick one that you wanted to go to the most and five that you would like to go but it doesn't matter if I don't get to go or not."
Chamber kickoff this weekend
The Citizen of the year and the Organization of the Year will be awarded at the 2017 Chamber Kickoff on Jan. 14 at the Country House. Pictured are the 2016 Organization of the Year recipients, the Lake Benton Volunteers for Education.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Kickoff celebration Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Like last year, the Kickoff will take place at The Country House at 405 E. Benton St., Lake Benton. The Kickoff is an opportunity for business owners, managers, employees, civic leaders, volunteers and citizens to gather socially to kick off the new year.
New mayor and council sworn in at first meeting of the year
The new Lake Benton Mayor and Trustees were sworn in at the Jan. 3 meeting of the Lake Benton City Council.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton City Council met for their first meeting last Tuesday, Jan. 3. The meeting was led by City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen until Mayor- Elect Bob Worth was sworn in.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Christensen asked the Mayor-Elect and Trustees-Elect to raise their right hands and take the Oath of Office. Following the Oath, Christensen gave the meeting to Mayor Bob Worth.
Lake Benton sixth grade sets New Year’s Resolutions
The sixth graders are learning about goal setting this year. Read their New Year’s Resolutions in this edition.
Goal setting is an important skill for everyone to learn. Setting goals, then following through with them, will lead to success in life. The Lake Benton sixth grade has been learning how to set goals by creating New Year’s Resolutions in class. The students shared their New Year’s Resolutions with the Valley Journal.
Commissioners sworn in; Hamer voted chairman, Drietz vice-chair
By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer@gmail.com
Beginning of the year business was the bulk of the first meeting of the new year for the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 3.
Newly elected Commissioners Jack Vizecky and Corey Sik, who replaced Joan Jagt and Don Evers on the board, along with Rick Hamer, who was re-elected in November, were sworn in prior to the start of the meeting.
The election of the Board Chairman and Vice-Chairman took place, with Mic VanDeVere nominating Rick Hamer as Chairman and Joe Drietz as Vice-Chairman. Hamer and Drietz held these positions in 2016. No further nominations were made, and a motion was made for nominations to cease. The two were elected to the positions by unanimous consent.
2016 Year in Review – Part 2
Lions Club breakfast this Sunday to benefit Wendland family
The Wendland family, from left to right—Lexi (with Jade the dog), Parker, Jenni, Hannah, Jerry and Maddi.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
This past November, the unthinkable happened for the Wendland family. Jerry and Jenni Wendland and their four children, Lexie age 17, Parker age 16, Maddie age 14, and Hannah age 12, were left homeless by a fire that destroyed their home and nearly everything inside it.
On Nov. 6, 2016 Lexi Wendland arrived home from school. According to Jenni, "She arrived home from school around 4 o'clock and set her bag on the kitchen chair and did not notice any smoke nor did she smell any. She luckily let the dogs out and took her service dog out for her normal afternoon break…
LB Library sponsors Lundberg tour and concert
The Lake Benton Public Library will sponsor a free tour of the Kendal and Treava Lundberg home, followed by a private concert given by Treava on Saturday, Jan. 28.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Treava Lundberg is a local artist, known across the nation for her classical piano and vocal music. She and her husband Kendall have built a beautiful home that sits atop a hill, giving a spectacular view of Minnesota’s winter wonderland.
This month the Lake Benton Public Library will sponsor a tour and concert at the Lundberg home. As part of the Winter Reading Program, Book your Winter Getaway, the library has planned special events for each month of the program.
Avera Tyler names new administrator
Allen Anderson of Montevideo has been selected to serve as the administrator at Avera Tyler and will begin his duties in this role on March 13.
With a background in health care management, Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a nursing home administrator license. He is currently pursuing a master of business administration degree with a health care emphasis.
