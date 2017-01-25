Ice fishing tournament this weekend
The 2016 Ice Fishing Tournament had 270 people register. The 2017 tournament will be this Saturday, Jan. 28, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. at Al’s Landing.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
For the past three years, a phenomenon has been occurring on Lake Benton in late January. Structures known as fish houses, have been popping up on the lake in a colorful array. What is the reason behind this phenomenon? It is in part due to the annual Ice Fishing Tournament, sponsored by the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club (LBSC).
The 2017 tournament will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. in a trailer located at Al’s Landing, by Becker’s Resort. The fees are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 16. There is also a $10 entry fee for the Big Fish pot. Participants must have a fishing license before registering for the tournament. Both permanent and portable shelters are allowed in this tournament.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community |
Lady Elks 2017 DVC Champions
The Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks won the Dakota Valley Conference tournament in Colman, South Dakota on Saturday, Jan. 21.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks brought home a big win over the weekend, the DVC Championship title. In a game against the Deubrook Dolphins, the Lady Elks won 52-43.
The game began rough for the Elks. The Dolphins finished the first quarter ahead, 9-4, and stayed there through the first half, finishing the half at 23-14. However, the Elks worked hard and finished the third quarter within a point of the Dolphins, 32-31. The fourth quarter saw a lot of Elk action, with 21 points scored as compared to the Dolphins’ 11 points in the quarter.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School |
City accepts police chief’s resignation at special meetingThere
The City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. They met again for a special meeting this past Monday, Jan. 23. Pictured from left to right are Trustee David Enke, Trustee Daryl Schlapkohl, City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen, Mayor Bob Worth, Trustee Mark Dunn and Trustee Rosie DeZeeuw.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The agenda, minutes of the Jan. 3 meeting, and the claims against the city were reviewed and approved.
Lynn Carpenter, representing the Lake Benton Opera House, spoke to the council concerning some structural concerns with the Opera House and the Kimball Building. According to Carpenter, there is a pyramid-like crack that has appeared on the southeast corner of the Opera House and there are windows that need to be replaced on the Kimball Building. Furthermore, the balcony on the front of the building has become extremely unsafe. In the past, the Opera House Board has been able to pay for some of the upgrades through grants. Those grants are no longer available. The building is owned by the City of Lake Benton. Carpenter brought the concerns to the city for informational purposes and to let them know that the Opera House Board will need help with these concerns in the future.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government |
E-LB students present their winter concert in Elkton
The Elkton-Lake Benton Bands presented their annual Winter Concert Monday evening.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton band students presented their winter concert on Monday evening at the high school in Elkton, South Dakota. The bands were under the direction of Ms. Renita Dose, long-term substitute for Mrs. Amy Weight, who was out on maternity leave. Mrs. Weight will return to the classroom this week.
The concert opened with the fifth grade band playing several beginning level songs. The songs included “Camptown Races Duet” by Stephen Foster, “Frere Jacques Round,” a French folk song, “Music for Royal Fireworks,” by George F. Handel, “Crown of Majesty,” by Robert Sheldon, “Rock the House,” by Brian Balmages, and “Beethoven’s Ninth,” arranged by Brian Balmages.
For more photos and the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School |
Commissioners approve watershed resolutions and purchase of land
Dale Sterzinger of the Lincoln County SWCD reviewed the Yellow Medicine River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan with the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer @gmail.com
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to adopt and implement the Yellow Medicine River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan, and a resolution for adoption and implementation of the Lincoln County Comprehensive Local Water Management Plan Amendment.
Dale Sterzinger had presented the Board of Commissioners with copies of the plan to review fully at their leisure, and went through an abbreviated version to highlight aspects of the plan. Sterzinger told the commissioners the county has to have the plans in order to receive state funding.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government |
LB School will use JMC for student management system
The Lake Benton School Board selected officers during their Jan.18 meeting.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton School Board met for their January reorganization meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Lake Benton School. Tony Schwing, Chair of the 2016 board, led the meeting until the reorganization was completed.
After the agenda was approved, the board members nominated and voted for board members to hold the positions of chair, vice-chair, clerk, and treasurer for the 2017 calendar year…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School |
Lichtsinn named Citizen of the Year
Anne Lichtsinn received the Citizen of the Year Award for 2016.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce announced the Citizen of the Year at their annual Kickoff on Saturday evening. Anne Lichtsinn has been an active member of the community for over 50 years, serving the community, county, church and her family. She typically tries to stay out of the spotlight, working behind the scenes, however she is always ready to lend a hand.
Lichtsinn began working as a seamstress when her children were young. As they grew, she worked at the local grocery store and kept the books for local LP gas companies until she retired…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community |
Chamber of Commerce Kickoff
Alexis Christensen and Karen Lichtsinn provided music for the 2017 Lake Benton Chamber Kickoff.
Filed under Community |
Community Group of the Year Award presented at Chamber Kickoff
The First Security Bank Team received the Organization of the Year Award at the Chamber Kickoff event. Pictured from left to right are Chamber Chair Dan Kuss, Darcy Miller, Janel Stuefen, Pam Veire, Janet Kuhn and Julienne Prosch.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Each year at the Chamber Kickoff, the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce presents an award to the club or organization who most benefits the city of Lake Benton throughout the year, or to the group or organization which continually goes over and above for the community. This year’s group is not a formally organized club or organization. The members work together to help out at many Chamber events, but they also champion local groups and events individually.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community |
Plum Creek Library System launches OneClickdigital
Plum Creek Library System, in partnership with RBdigital from Recorded Books (Prince Frederick, MD), is pleased to announce the launch of OneClickdigital, an online service that allows patrons to check out eAudiobooks, including best-sellers, Recorded Books exclusives, classics, selections for children and young adults, and much more.
Patrons now have free access to eAudio at home, in the library, or even on the go…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community |