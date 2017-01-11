

Seventy-two students from grades 3-6 along with their teachers attended the Young Writers Conference at Southwest Minnesota State University last week.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton Elementary School makes it a priority to provide their students many types of learning opportunities. Recently, the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students partic­ipated in a writers’ conference. We had the chance to speak with some of the students who attended the conference. Rylen Coe, fourth grade, Jenae Chris­tensen, fifth grade, and Travis Smith, sixth grade, shared some of their favorite parts of the conference and the lessons they learned there.

Christensen said they were able to help choose which class­es they attended. She explained, “You got to pick one that you wanted to go to the most and five that you would like to go but it doesn’t matter if I don’t get to go or not.”…

