

The 2016 Ice Fishing Tournament had 270 people register. The 2017 tournament will be this Saturday, Jan. 28, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. at Al’s Landing.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



For the past three years, a phenomenon has been occurring on Lake Benton in late January. Structures known as fish houses, have been popping up on the lake in a colorful array. What is the reason behind this phenomenon? It is in part due to the annual Ice Fishing Tournament, sponsored by the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club (LBSC).

The 2017 tournament will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. in a trailer located at Al’s Landing, by Becker’s Resort. The fees are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 16. There is also a $10 entry fee for the Big Fish pot. Participants must have a fishing license before registering for the tournament. Both permanent and portable shelters are allowed in this tournament.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.