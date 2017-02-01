

The Lake Benton Public Library sponsored a tour and concert at the Kendal and Treava Lundberg home. Pictured left to right in front are Vivian Nelson, Clarice Nordmeyer, Margret Anderson, Treava Lundberg, Monica DeBates, Teri Ningen and Chris Ningen. In back are Lois Zimmer, Judith Riley, Marlys Clipper, Barb Tregeser, Ellen Thomas and Kendal Lundberg.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Lake Benton is filled with unique sights and talent. Last Saturday, 12 Lake Benton and Tyler community members took a tour of the Kendall and Treava Lundberg home and enjoyed a concert afterward.

The Lundberg home is located on Lincoln County Highway 13, near U.S. Highway 75. It is one of the most unique homes in Lincoln County. In the early 1980s, the Lundberg family purchased 244 felled trees from the Native Americans of the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Canada on Lake of the Woods…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.