LB Library sponsors Lundberg home tour and concert
The Lake Benton Public Library sponsored a tour and concert at the Kendal and Treava Lundberg home. Pictured left to right in front are Vivian Nelson, Clarice Nordmeyer, Margret Anderson, Treava Lundberg, Monica DeBates, Teri Ningen and Chris Ningen. In back are Lois Zimmer, Judith Riley, Marlys Clipper, Barb Tregeser, Ellen Thomas and Kendal Lundberg.
Lake Benton is filled with unique sights and talent. Last Saturday, 12 Lake Benton and Tyler community members took a tour of the Kendall and Treava Lundberg home and enjoyed a concert afterward.
The Lundberg home is located on Lincoln County Highway 13, near U.S. Highway 75. It is one of the most unique homes in Lincoln County. In the early 1980s, the Lundberg family purchased 244 felled trees from the Native Americans of the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Canada on Lake of the Woods…
Paraprofessional Recognition Week
Lake Benton Elementary School is served by nine paraprofessionals. Pictured from left to right are Mary Nordmeyer, Cindy Nielsen, Bethany Jorgensen, Pat Krog, Nancy Spiering, Brandy Morris, Jessica Gums and Brian Malady. Not pictured is Sandra Dahl, who serves as the school librarian.
A paraprofessional, also known as a para, provides assistance to teachers and students in and out of the classroom. Most often, they are assigned to help with one or two specific students, but some paras also serve as a general teacher’s aide, assisting all students in the class. Minnesota Governor Dayton has proclaimed the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 27 as Paraprofessional Recognition Week.
City council plans all-city meetings
With the resignation of the Lake Benton Police Chief Thor Tollefson, the City of Lake Benton called a special meeting to begin discussions of the future of the Lake Benton Police Department (LBPD). The meeting was opened to the public and took place on Monday evening.
The meeting was opened by Mayor Bob Worth with the Pledge to the American Flag. Mayor Worth welcomed the visitors, but asked that they hold all questions and comments until after all proposals had been presented to the council.
Trustee Daryl Schlapkohl presented several proposals he received from Sheriff Chad Meester at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office…
The day Q married U
The four-year-old preschoolers held a wedding ceremony last week, to help the letter Q marry the letter U. Pictured are Brooklyn Demuth, Kaydence Marenger, Mya Rochel, Macy Nordmeyer, Hadley Fruechte, Wacey Weber, Brody Eickhoff, Jacob Haack and Clifford Rupp.
A new face at St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church installed Pastor David Furno this past Sunday. Watch next week for a complete introduction of Pastor Furno.
A great day for fishing
James Trigg caught a nice perch in the tournament on Saturday.
BRN Newspapers receive MNA recognition at recent convention
Buffalo Ridge Newspapers collected two awards at the 150th annual Minnesota Newspaper Association convention held last week, Jan. 26-27. Awards were handed out to winners from across the state at the banquet held on Thursday evening at the Hilton DoubleTree Grand in Bloomington.
BRN papers received a second place award in the category of Advertising Excellence. Amber Casperson of Marshall works at the Tyler Tribute office and heads the advertising department, including creating the ad designs that led to the award.
Ice fishing tournament this weekend
The 2016 Ice Fishing Tournament had 270 people register. The 2017 tournament will be this Saturday, Jan. 28, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. at Al’s Landing.
For the past three years, a phenomenon has been occurring on Lake Benton in late January. Structures known as fish houses, have been popping up on the lake in a colorful array. What is the reason behind this phenomenon? It is in part due to the annual Ice Fishing Tournament, sponsored by the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club (LBSC).
The 2017 tournament will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. in a trailer located at Al’s Landing, by Becker’s Resort. The fees are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 16. There is also a $10 entry fee for the Big Fish pot. Participants must have a fishing license before registering for the tournament. Both permanent and portable shelters are allowed in this tournament.
Lady Elks 2017 DVC Champions
The Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks won the Dakota Valley Conference tournament in Colman, South Dakota on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Lady Elks brought home a big win over the weekend, the DVC Championship title. In a game against the Deubrook Dolphins, the Lady Elks won 52-43.
The game began rough for the Elks. The Dolphins finished the first quarter ahead, 9-4, and stayed there through the first half, finishing the half at 23-14. However, the Elks worked hard and finished the third quarter within a point of the Dolphins, 32-31. The fourth quarter saw a lot of Elk action, with 21 points scored as compared to the Dolphins’ 11 points in the quarter.
The City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. They met again for a special meeting this past Monday, Jan. 23. Pictured from left to right are Trustee David Enke, Trustee Daryl Schlapkohl, City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen, Mayor Bob Worth, Trustee Mark Dunn and Trustee Rosie DeZeeuw.
The City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The agenda, minutes of the Jan. 3 meeting, and the claims against the city were reviewed and approved.
Lynn Carpenter, representing the Lake Benton Opera House, spoke to the council concerning some structural concerns with the Opera House and the Kimball Building. According to Carpenter, there is a pyramid-like crack that has appeared on the southeast corner of the Opera House and there are windows that need to be replaced on the Kimball Building. Furthermore, the balcony on the front of the building has become extremely unsafe. In the past, the Opera House Board has been able to pay for some of the upgrades through grants. Those grants are no longer available. The building is owned by the City of Lake Benton. Carpenter brought the concerns to the city for informational purposes and to let them know that the Opera House Board will need help with these concerns in the future.
