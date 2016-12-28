2016 Year in Review – Part 1

December 28, 2016

Check out the first part of our Year in Review in this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal as we look back at the events of 2016.

Supt. Onken to retire in June, submits letter of resignation

December 28, 2016

school board DSC_0175
The Lake Benton School Board met for their Truth in Taxation meeting, followed by their regular school board meeting on Dec. 21.

 By Shelly Finzen
Following their an­nual Truth and Taxation meeting, the Lake Ben­ton School Board met for their regular meeting last Wednesday evening. All members of the board, as well as Superintendent Luther Onken and Princi­pal Dale Weegman, were present.
The minutes of the pre­vious meeting, the agen­da and the claims against the school were reviewed and approved. The bills totaled $259,573.36.

Lincoln County farmers featured in online docu-series

December 28, 2016

AH2_HarvestHeroes
Pictured clockwise from top left are Leah Johnson of Johnson Harvesting, Inc., Josh and Liz Fiedler of Fiedler Farm, Agronomist Ben Brutlag of Red River Marketing, and Chad Olsen of Olsen Custom Farms.

By Shelly Finzen
LincolnCounty farmers have long stood among the leaders of agriculture in southwest Minnesota. From farms that have been in the same family for generations to custom­ized farming operations that spread across the na­tion, LincolnCounty farm­ers have been noticed. LakeBenton farmers Josh and Liz Fiedler and Hen­dricks’s Chad Olsen have been featured in season two of CarbonTV’s “Ameri­can Harvest,” presented by Chevy Trucks.

Winter weather makes this Christmas 2016 memorable

December 28, 2016

By Mark Wilmes
While people in north­ern Minnesota endured blizzard conditions, area residents endured a dif­ferent kind of Christmas Day storm, with thunder­storms, freezing rain, fog and high winds.
All this caused travel problems and plenty of power outages in the re­gion.
Fog overnight Satur­day into Christmas Day turned into a steady rain throughout the day. The combination of rain freez­ing on electrical lines and winds that topped out at nearly 70 miles per hour left downed lines and snapped poles in the area.

LBE Truth in Taxation meeting held

December 28, 2016

By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton School Board held their annual Truth in Taxation meeting last Wednesday evening. Ac­cording to the presentation given by Superintendent Lu­ther Onken, the state govern­ment establishes an overall tax policy for the state and controls the levy parameters, including the amount of state aid and tax bases that can be used for levies, but ultimately, it is the responsibility of the local school board to find the money necessary to educate the district’s children.

“The Nutcracker,” a suite Christmas tradition

December 28, 2016

By Shelly Finzen
Tchaikovsky’s Nut­cracker Suite is popu­lar this time of year. The music is an integral part of online Christmas play­lists, and the ballet is an unforgettable experience. But what is the history behind this Christmas tradition?
The story follows Clara, who is given a magical nutcracker as a Christ­mas gift by her uncle, who is a toymaker. When she checks on her be­loved toy late at night, she is confronted by hu­man-sized mice, saved by her now-human-sized toy, and transported to a magical world of sweets. By the end, Clara has transitioned from inno­cent child to blossoming young woman.

Ducks Unlimited buys 40 acres of land in Lincoln County

December 28, 2016

commmissioners IMG_8097
John Scheider of Ducks Unlimited spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners regarding the recent purchase of land in Lincoln County by Ducks Unlimited.

By Tammy Mathison
The Lincoln County Board of Commission­ers met for their last meeting of 2016 on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
John Schneider, Man­ager of Conservation Programs for Ducks Unlimited, was on hand to speak to the Board of Commissioners re­garding the recent purchase of 40 acres of wetlands in LincolnCounty by Ducks Un­limited.
This is the first time Ducks Unlimited has purchased land in Lin­coln County.

commissiooners IMG_8102
Thank you to Joan Jagt and Don Evers, pictured with plaques presented to them after their last meeting as Lincoln County Commissioners on Dec. 20.

Holiday cheer shared by LB Elementary students in concert

December 21, 2016

DSC_0041
The preschool class is “Chopping Down the Christmas Tree.”

By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton Ele­mentary School celebrat­ed the holiday season by sharing festive and fun music last Thursday eve­ning. Their annual Win­ter Concert and Holiday Open House took place at the school, beginning at 7 p.m.
The festivities began with the fifth and sixth grade bands playing “First Christmas Overture,” fol­lowed by the sixth grade band playing “Holiday Cheers” and “Nutcracker Suite Petite.” Sixth grad­ers Aubrey Schindler and Kinsley Krog played a flute duet of “The First Noel.” Sixth grader Tra­vis Smith played “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” in a guitar solo.

99 years of life

December 21, 2016

Fran IMG_0566
Fran Hanson celebrated 99 years of life at the Lake Benton Baptist Church Sunday night. Pictured are Fran (center) with daughter and son-in-law, Darla and Ed Stricklin.

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree with the LB Chamber

December 21, 2016

tree DSC_0047
Covered with little books, the Friends of the Library tree took first prize in the Chamber’s Tree Walk.

By Shelly Finzen
The Chamber of Commerce Holi­day Open House, held Saturday, Dec. 3, opened the Tree Walk to the com­munity. The Tree Walk is an annual celebration of the holiday where lo­cal groups decorate trees provided by the Chamber of Commerce. Visi­tors to the tree walk are encouraged to vote on their favorite decorated tree. Fourteen groups and local busi­nesses decorated trees. Thirty-eight people voted on the trees. The three most popular trees received prizes of Chamber Bucks…

