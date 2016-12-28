Ducks Unlimited buys 40 acres of land in Lincoln County

December 28, 2016

commmissioners IMG_8097
John Scheider of Ducks Unlimited spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners regarding the recent purchase of land in Lincoln County by Ducks Unlimited.

By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer @gmail.com

The Lincoln County Board of Commission­ers met for their last meeting of 2016 on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
John Schneider, Man­ager of Conservation Programs for Ducks Unlimited, was on hand to speak to the Board of Commissioners re­garding the recent purchase of 40 acres of wetlands in LincolnCounty by Ducks Un­limited.
This is the first time Ducks Unlimited has purchased land in Lin­coln County.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

commissiooners IMG_8102
Thank you to Joan Jagt and Don Evers, pictured with plaques presented to them after their last meeting as Lincoln County Commissioners on Dec. 20.

Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off