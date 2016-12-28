Ducks Unlimited buys 40 acres of land in Lincoln County



John Scheider of Ducks Unlimited spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners regarding the recent purchase of land in Lincoln County by Ducks Unlimited.

By Tammy Mathison

The Lincoln County Board of Commission­ers met for their last meeting of 2016 on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

John Schneider, Man­ager of Conservation Programs for Ducks Unlimited, was on hand to speak to the Board of Commissioners re­garding the recent purchase of 40 acres of wetlands in LincolnCounty by Ducks Un­limited.

This is the first time Ducks Unlimited has purchased land in Lin­coln County.

Thank you to Joan Jagt and Don Evers, pictured with plaques presented to them after their last meeting as Lincoln County Commissioners on Dec. 20.