Ducks Unlimited buys 40 acres of land in Lincoln County
John Scheider of Ducks Unlimited spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners regarding the recent purchase of land in Lincoln County by Ducks Unlimited.
By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer @gmail.com
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their last meeting of 2016 on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
John Schneider, Manager of Conservation Programs for Ducks Unlimited, was on hand to speak to the Board of Commissioners regarding the recent purchase of 40 acres of wetlands in LincolnCounty by Ducks Unlimited.
This is the first time Ducks Unlimited has purchased land in Lincoln County.
Thank you to Joan Jagt and Don Evers, pictured with plaques presented to them after their last meeting as Lincoln County Commissioners on Dec. 20.