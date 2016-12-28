Elks lose in Lake Benton



The boys work to keep their opponents out of the zone in the game against the Hawks in Lake Benton on Dec. 20.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

In a game at LakeBen­ton on Dec. 20, the E-LB Elks faced the Colman-Egan Hawks. Despite a hard-fought game, the Elks were defeated 68-42, making their overall record 0-4.

Blaine Hefti led the Elks in point-making this game, with four 2-point shots and four 3-point shots. Hefti also offered a total of two rebounds. Grant DeRuyter offered five 2-point field goals, a 3-point shot, and a defensive rebound. Brayden Nielsen gave another three 2-pointers and a 3-pointer, as well as a defensive rebound…

