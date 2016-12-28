LBE Truth in Taxation meeting held
December 28, 2016
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton School Board held their annual Truth in Taxation meeting last Wednesday evening. According to the presentation given by Superintendent Luther Onken, the state government establishes an overall tax policy for the state and controls the levy parameters, including the amount of state aid and tax bases that can be used for levies, but ultimately, it is the responsibility of the local school board to find the money necessary to educate the district’s children.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.