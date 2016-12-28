Feb. 21, 1939 – Dec. 23, 2016

Funeral service for Mary Ann Boeke of Pipestone, formerly of Verdi, will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Ocheyedan, Iowa, with a family prayer ser­vice at 10:15 a.m. The Rev. Neil Wehmas will officiate. Interment will follow at Ocheyedan Township Cem­etery, Ocheyedan, Iowa. Fol­lowing interment, the fam­ily invites all for fellowship and lunch at the church. Arrangements by Andringa Funeral Home, Larry R. An­dringa, Funeral Director.

Mary Ann Boeke was born Feb. 21, 1939 in George, Iowa to Henry and Hattie (Klaassen) Van Bri­esen. In 1948 she moved with her parents to a farm near Harris, Iowa. She at­tended country school, then later Harris and Ocheye­dan High School. Follow­ing their move in 1955 to a farm south of Ocheyedan, Mary was baptized and confirmed in 1956 at Zion Lutheran Church, Horton Township.

She was united in mar­riage to William “Bill” Boeke of Ocheyedan, Iowa on Dec. 14, 1956 at Zion Lu­theran Church. This union was blessed with two sons, Ron and Randy. They lived in Sibley, Iowa until 1960, when they started farm­ing near Ocheyedan. From 1985 to 1999 they lived and farmed in the Verdi area. Mary grew up helping her dad on the farm and later worked alongside her hus­band and sons for years on the farm. She enjoyed the livestock, being out in the fields, and hauling grain. They returned to Ocheye­dan in 1999 to enjoy retire­ment. During retirement, Mary enjoyed her flowers, her yard and mowing lawns. Bill passed away on March 17, 2011.

Bill and Mary were mem­bers of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Ocheyedan.

In January 2015, due to declining health, Mary en­tered the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Pipestone. On Dec. 14 she moved into Pipestone Coun­ty Hospice House where she passed away on Dec. 23 at the age of 77 years.

Those left to cherish her memories are her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Nancy Boeke of Verdi; her grandchildren, Chad (Katasha) Boeke of Colora­do Springs, Colorado, Chris (Maria) Boeke of Pipestone, Travis (Jill) Boeke and Me­gan (Brian) Loerts, all of Ocheyedan, Iowa, and Cory (Sandra) Boeke of Harris­burg, Souuth Dakota; 11 great-grandchildren; and her very dear friend Bob De Jong of Eden Prairie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son Ran­dy Boeke (May 12, 2011.)

Online expressions of sympathy can be sent to www.andringafuneral­home.com.