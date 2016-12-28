Mary Ann Boeke
Funeral service for Mary Ann Boeke of Pipestone, formerly of Verdi, will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Ocheyedan, Iowa, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The Rev. Neil Wehmas will officiate. Interment will follow at Ocheyedan Township Cemetery, Ocheyedan, Iowa. Following interment, the family invites all for fellowship and lunch at the church. Arrangements by Andringa Funeral Home, Larry R. Andringa, Funeral Director.
Mary Ann Boeke was born Feb. 21, 1939 in George, Iowa to Henry and Hattie (Klaassen) Van Briesen. In 1948 she moved with her parents to a farm near Harris, Iowa. She attended country school, then later Harris and Ocheyedan High School. Following their move in 1955 to a farm south of Ocheyedan, Mary was baptized and confirmed in 1956 at Zion Lutheran Church, Horton Township.
She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Boeke of Ocheyedan, Iowa on Dec. 14, 1956 at Zion Lutheran Church. This union was blessed with two sons, Ron and Randy. They lived in Sibley, Iowa until 1960, when they started farming near Ocheyedan. From 1985 to 1999 they lived and farmed in the Verdi area. Mary grew up helping her dad on the farm and later worked alongside her husband and sons for years on the farm. She enjoyed the livestock, being out in the fields, and hauling grain. They returned to Ocheyedan in 1999 to enjoy retirement. During retirement, Mary enjoyed her flowers, her yard and mowing lawns. Bill passed away on March 17, 2011.
Bill and Mary were members of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Ocheyedan.
In January 2015, due to declining health, Mary entered the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Pipestone. On Dec. 14 she moved into Pipestone County Hospice House where she passed away on Dec. 23 at the age of 77 years.
Those left to cherish her memories are her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Nancy Boeke of Verdi; her grandchildren, Chad (Katasha) Boeke of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Chris (Maria) Boeke of Pipestone, Travis (Jill) Boeke and Megan (Brian) Loerts, all of Ocheyedan, Iowa, and Cory (Sandra) Boeke of Harrisburg, Souuth Dakota; 11 great-grandchildren; and her very dear friend Bob De Jong of Eden Prairie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son Randy Boeke (May 12, 2011.)
Online expressions of sympathy can be sent to www.andringafuneralhome.com.