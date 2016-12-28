“The Nutcracker,” a suite Christmas tradition
December 28, 2016
By Shelly Finzen
Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite is popular this time of year. The music is an integral part of online Christmas playlists, and the ballet is an unforgettable experience. But what is the history behind this Christmas tradition?
The story follows Clara, who is given a magical nutcracker as a Christmas gift by her uncle, who is a toymaker. When she checks on her beloved toy late at night, she is confronted by human-sized mice, saved by her now-human-sized toy, and transported to a magical world of sweets. By the end, Clara has transitioned from innocent child to blossoming young woman.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.