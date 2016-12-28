“The Nutcracker,” a suite Christmas tradition

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Tchaikovsky’s Nut­cracker Suite is popu­lar this time of year. The music is an integral part of online Christmas play­lists, and the ballet is an unforgettable experience. But what is the history behind this Christmas tradition?

The story follows Clara, who is given a magical nutcracker as a Christ­mas gift by her uncle, who is a toymaker. When she checks on her be­loved toy late at night, she is confronted by hu­man-sized mice, saved by her now-human-sized toy, and transported to a magical world of sweets. By the end, Clara has transitioned from inno­cent child to blossoming young woman.

