Win brings Lady Elks to 2-3



Samantha Schindler prepares to shoot one of her six free throw shots in the game against Coleman-Egan in Lake Benton on Dec. 19.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

In the game against Coleman-Egan held at LakeBenton Dec. 19, the Lady Elks pulled off a win, 58–48. This brings their season record to 2-3.

Points leaders for the game were Callie Otkin at 23 and Rachel Hegerfeld with 13. Otkin’s points came from five 2-point field goals, three 3-point shots, and four of six free throw shots. Hegerfeld’s score was made of six 2-point baskets and a free throw. Sam Schindler put nine points on the board, Aubrey Wirth added an­other seven, Rachel Cole­grove made four points and Abby Landsman gave two…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.