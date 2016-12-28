Win brings Lady Elks to 2-3
Samantha Schindler prepares to shoot one of her six free throw shots in the game against Coleman-Egan in Lake Benton on Dec. 19.
By Shelly Finzen
In the game against Coleman-Egan held at LakeBenton Dec. 19, the Lady Elks pulled off a win, 58–48. This brings their season record to 2-3.
Points leaders for the game were Callie Otkin at 23 and Rachel Hegerfeld with 13. Otkin’s points came from five 2-point field goals, three 3-point shots, and four of six free throw shots. Hegerfeld’s score was made of six 2-point baskets and a free throw. Sam Schindler put nine points on the board, Aubrey Wirth added another seven, Rachel Colegrove made four points and Abby Landsman gave two…
