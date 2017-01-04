Avera Tyler names new administrator
January 4, 2017
Allen Anderson of Montevideo has been selected to serve as the administrator at Avera Tyler and will begin his duties in this role on March 13.
With a background in health care management, Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a nursing home administrator license. He is currently pursuing a master of business administration degree with a health care emphasis.
