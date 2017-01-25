Boys place seventh at DVC Championship

By Shelly Finzen

The Elks traveled to Coleman, South Dakota for the final round of the DVC Championship. Their previous losses placed them against the Estelline, South Dakota Redmen. The Elks defeated the Redmen, 62-44.

The end of the first quarter saw a tie at 14 all. The Elks claimed an impressive 19 points in the second quarter, ending the half at 33-20.Team scoring in the third quarter stayed close, with the Redmen adding 14 to their score, and the Elks adding 15, ending the period at 48-34. Another 14 points scored in the final quarter took the Elks to victory.

