City accepts police chief’s resignation at special meetingThere



The City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. They met again for a special meeting this past Monday, Jan. 23. Pictured from left to right are Trustee David Enke, Trustee Daryl Schlapkohl, City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen, Mayor Bob Worth, Trustee Mark Dunn and Trustee Rosie DeZeeuw.

By Shelly Finzen

The City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The agenda, minutes of the Jan. 3 meeting, and the claims against the city were reviewed and approved.

Lynn Carpenter, representing the Lake Benton Opera House, spoke to the council concerning some structural concerns with the Opera House and the Kimball Building. According to Carpenter, there is a pyramid-like crack that has appeared on the southeast corner of the Opera House and there are windows that need to be replaced on the Kimball Building. Furthermore, the balcony on the front of the building has become extremely unsafe. In the past, the Opera House Board has been able to pay for some of the upgrades through grants. Those grants are no longer available. The building is owned by the City of Lake Benton. Carpenter brought the concerns to the city for informational purposes and to let them know that the Opera House Board will need help with these concerns in the future.

