Commissioners approve watershed resolutions and purchase of land
Dale Sterzinger of the Lincoln County SWCD reviewed the Yellow Medicine River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan with the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer @gmail.com
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to adopt and implement the Yellow Medicine River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan, and a resolution for adoption and implementation of the Lincoln County Comprehensive Local Water Management Plan Amendment.
Dale Sterzinger had presented the Board of Commissioners with copies of the plan to review fully at their leisure, and went through an abbreviated version to highlight aspects of the plan. Sterzinger told the commissioners the county has to have the plans in order to receive state funding.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off