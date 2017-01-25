Commissioners approve watershed resolutions and purchase of land



Dale Sterzinger of the Lincoln County SWCD reviewed the Yellow Medicine River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan with the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer @gmail.com

The Lincoln County Board of Commission­ers unanimously ap­proved a resolution to adopt and implement the Yellow Medicine River Comprehensive Watershed Manage­ment Plan, and a reso­lution for adoption and implementation of the Lincoln County Com­prehensive Local Wa­ter Management Plan Amendment.

Dale Sterzinger had presented the Board of Commissioners with copies of the plan to review fully at their lei­sure, and went through an abbreviated version to highlight aspects of the plan. Sterzinger told the commissioners the county has to have the plans in order to re­ceive state funding.

