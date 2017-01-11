Commissioners sworn in; Hamer voted chairman, Drietz vice-chair

By Tammy Mathison

Beginning of the year busi­ness was the bulk of the first meeting of the new year for the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 3.

Newly elected Commis­sioners Jack Vizecky and Corey Sik, who replaced Joan Jagt and Don Evers on the board, along with Rick Ham­er, who was re-elected in No­vember, were sworn in prior to the start of the meeting.

The election of the Board Chairman and Vice-Chair­man took place, with Mic VanDeVere nominating Rick Hamer as Chairman and Joe Drietz as Vice-Chairman. Hamer and Drietz held these positions in 2016. No further nominations were made, and a motion was made for nominations to cease. The two were elected to the posi­tions by unanimous consent.

