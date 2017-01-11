Commissioners sworn in; Hamer voted chairman, Drietz vice-chair
By Tammy Mathison
Beginning of the year business was the bulk of the first meeting of the new year for the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 3.
Newly elected Commissioners Jack Vizecky and Corey Sik, who replaced Joan Jagt and Don Evers on the board, along with Rick Hamer, who was re-elected in November, were sworn in prior to the start of the meeting.
The election of the Board Chairman and Vice-Chairman took place, with Mic VanDeVere nominating Rick Hamer as Chairman and Joe Drietz as Vice-Chairman. Hamer and Drietz held these positions in 2016. No further nominations were made, and a motion was made for nominations to cease. The two were elected to the positions by unanimous consent.
