Community Group of the Year Award presented at Chamber Kickoff



The First Security Bank Team received the Organization of the Year Award at the Chamber Kickoff event. Pictured from left to right are Chamber Chair Dan Kuss, Darcy Miller, Janel Stuefen, Pam Veire, Janet Kuhn and Julienne Prosch.

By Shelly Finzen

Each year at the Chamber Kickoff, the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce presents an award to the club or organization who most benefits the city of Lake Benton throughout the year, or to the group or organization which continually goes over and above for the community. This year’s group is not a formally organized club or organization. The members work together to help out at many Chamber events, but they also champion local groups and events individually.

