E-LB students present their winter concert in Elkton



The Elkton-Lake Benton Bands presented their annual Winter Concert Monday evening.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton band students presented their winter concert on Monday evening at the high school in Elkton, South Dakota. The bands were under the direction of Ms. Renita Dose, long-term substitute for Mrs. Amy Weight, who was out on maternity leave. Mrs. Weight will return to the classroom this week.

The concert opened with the fifth grade band play­ing several beginning level songs. The songs included “Camptown Races Duet” by Stephen Foster, “Frere Jacques Round,” a French folk song, “Music for Royal Fireworks,” by George F. Handel, “Crown of Majesty,” by Robert Sheldon, “Rock the House,” by Brian Bal­mages, and “Beethoven’s Ninth,” arranged by Brian Balmages.

