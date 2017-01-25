E-LB students present their winter concert in Elkton
The Elkton-Lake Benton Bands presented their annual Winter Concert Monday evening.
By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton band students presented their winter concert on Monday evening at the high school in Elkton, South Dakota. The bands were under the direction of Ms. Renita Dose, long-term substitute for Mrs. Amy Weight, who was out on maternity leave. Mrs. Weight will return to the classroom this week.
The concert opened with the fifth grade band playing several beginning level songs. The songs included “Camptown Races Duet” by Stephen Foster, “Frere Jacques Round,” a French folk song, “Music for Royal Fireworks,” by George F. Handel, “Crown of Majesty,” by Robert Sheldon, “Rock the House,” by Brian Balmages, and “Beethoven’s Ninth,” arranged by Brian Balmages.
