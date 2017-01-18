Elks beat the Dogs in a close game



Cole (left) and Grant DeRuyter work together to take the ball to the E-LB end of the court.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elks fought hard to come from behind and take their first victory of the season. In an exciting game, the Elks defeated the DeSmet Bulldogs 45-43.

The Elks trailed the Dogs by at least two points the first two quar­ters of the game. By the end of the third quarter, the Dogs were ahead by six points…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.