Elks beat the Dogs in a close game
January 18, 2017
Cole (left) and Grant DeRuyter work together to take the ball to the E-LB end of the court.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elks fought hard to come from behind and take their first victory of the season. In an exciting game, the Elks defeated the DeSmet Bulldogs 45-43.
The Elks trailed the Dogs by at least two points the first two quarters of the game. By the end of the third quarter, the Dogs were ahead by six points…
