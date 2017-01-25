Elks play first two rounds at DVC



The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks played Lake Preston in the first round of the DVC Tournament in White, South Dakota on Tuesday evening. They attempted shots but battled stiff defense and just couldn’t get them in the basket.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Elks traveled to the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament in White, South Dakota last week, only to be defeated in the first two rounds. The first game against the Lake Preston Divers ended with a score of 58-39. The second, against the Deubrook Dolphins, ended at 48-44.

The first round took place on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Grant DeRuyter led the team in scoring with 14 total points. He made a 2-point field goal, three 3-point baskets, and three out of four free throws…

