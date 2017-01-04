Elks trip RTR at SMSU
January 4, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks traveled to the campus of Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU) in Marshall to face the Russell-Tyler- Ruthton Lady Knights at the Poor Borch’s Holiday Tournament on Jan. 28. The game featured several hot streaks for each team, but in the end E-LB crossed the finish line with a 68-60 win…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off