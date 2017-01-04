Entringer loss for boys team



The Elks faced the Hamlin Chargers at the Michael J. Entringer Classic on Friday, Dec. 31. The varsity team includes, from left to right in front, Taryn Krog, Cole DeRuyter, Trevor Sik, Grant DeRuyter and Devin Sopko; in back are Brayden Nielsen, Dylan Kuehl, Coach Steve Erickson, Coach Mark Harming, Bryson Sik, Blaine Hefti and Billy Stuefen.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elks played in the Entringer Classic on Dec. 31 against Hamlin, South Dakota. Though the Elks played hard, the Chargers defeated them 54-45.

Blaine Hefti put the most Elk points on the board with four 2-point baskets and another four 3-point shots, for a total of 20 points. Grant DeRuyter added another 16 points to the Elks’ score by mak­ing four 2-point field goals, a 3-point basket, and four out of four free throws…

