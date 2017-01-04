Knights of Columbus free throw shooting contest Jan. 19 in Tyler

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The annual Knights of Columbus council free throw shooting will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Tyler gym. The com­petition will start at 4 p.m. Any elementary or middle school student can ride the shuttle bus to Tyler, and can then ride the shuttle bus after the competition is over.

All boys and girls, ages 9 through 14, can compete.

For more information, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.