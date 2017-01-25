Lady Elks 2017 DVC Champions
The Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks won the Dakota Valley Conference tournament in Colman, South Dakota on Saturday, Jan. 21.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks brought home a big win over the weekend, the DVC Championship title. In a game against the Deubrook Dolphins, the Lady Elks won 52-43.
The game began rough for the Elks. The Dolphins finished the first quarter ahead, 9-4, and stayed there through the first half, finishing the half at 23-14. However, the Elks worked hard and finished the third quarter within a point of the Dolphins, 32-31. The fourth quarter saw a lot of Elk action, with 21 points scored as compared to the Dolphins’ 11 points in the quarter.
