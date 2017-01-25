Lady Elks head to DVC Championship Game

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks had an action packed last week that took them to the DVC Championship. The first game, against the Lake Preston Divers, ended with a score of 58-52. The second, against Coleman-Egan, ended at 54-45.

The Lake Preston game, played Jan. 16 was high action from beginning to end. The Lady Elks took the lead in the first period, making 18 points to the Lady Divers’ nine points. By the end of the first half, however, the Divers climbed to within two points of the Elks, ending the half at 27-25. The Divers would take the lead and finish the third quarter at 40-39, but the Lady Elks regained the lead by the end of the game for the win.

