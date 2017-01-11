Lady Elks rock the Raiders
January 11, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks rocked the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders last Thursday. In a game on the ORR court, the Elks finished the game ahead, 42-32.
Callie Otkin scored the most points, at 16. She sunk two 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers, and three free throw shots. Aubrey Wirth, Samantha Schindler, and Rachel Hegerfeld each added another eight points to the board, and Rachel Colegrove gave two more.
