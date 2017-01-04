LB Library sponsors Lundberg tour and concert



The Lake Benton Public Library will sponsor a free tour of the Kendal and Treava Lundberg home, followed by a private concert given by Treava on Saturday, Jan. 28.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Treava Lundberg is a local artist, known across the nation for her classical piano and vocal music. She and her husband Kendall have built a beautiful home that sits atop a hill, giving a spectacular view of Minnesota’s winter wonderland.

This month the Lake Benton Public Library will sponsor a tour and concert at the Lundberg home. As part of the Winter Reading Program, Book your Winter Getaway, the library has planned special events for each month of the program.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.