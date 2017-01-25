LB School will use JMC for student management system
January 25, 2017
The Lake Benton School Board selected officers during their Jan.18 meeting.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton School Board met for their January reorganization meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Lake Benton School. Tony Schwing, Chair of the 2016 board, led the meeting until the reorganization was completed.
After the agenda was approved, the board members nominated and voted for board members to hold the positions of chair, vice-chair, clerk, and treasurer for the 2017 calendar year…
