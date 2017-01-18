Lichtsinn named Citizen of the Year



Anne Lichtsinn received the Citizen of the Year Award for 2016.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce announced the Citizen of the Year at their annual Kickoff on Saturday evening. Anne Lichtsinn has been an active member of the community for over 50 years, serving the community, county, church and her family. She typically tries to stay out of the spotlight, working behind the scenes, however she is always ready to lend a hand.

Lichtsinn began working as a seamstress when her children were young. As they grew, she worked at the local grocery store and kept the books for local LP gas companies until she retired…

