Muriel Grooters

July 14, 1935 – Dec. 28, 2016

Funeral service for Mu­riel Grooters, age 81 of Lake Benton, was Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation was Friday, 4-7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Burial was Saturday morn­ing in George, Iowa.

She died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Muriel Rae (Smith) Grooters was born July 14 1935 in George, Iowa to Ralph and Mae (Veenker) Smith. She attended high school in George, graduat­ing in 1955. She attended nursing school in Sioux City, Iowa, graduating in 1958. On Aug. 15, 1958 Muriel married Kenneth Grooters in George. Their union was blessed with four sons and 58 years of life together. They farmed near George and she worked at area hospitals. In 1975 they purchased a farm by Verdi. They lived on the farm until moving into Lake Benton in 2002. Muriel entered the care of Avera Heart Hospital on Monday, Dec. 26. There on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 Muriel died with her fam­ily by her side. She was 81.

Muriel was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Muriel en­joyed gardening and can­ning. She was a member of Master Gardeners and judged the flowers at the Lincoln County Fair for many years. She took care of the flowerbeds at Hole-in-the-MountainPark for 17 years. She and Kenneth enjoyed playing cards with friends. She loved playing games with the grandchil­dren. She also loved cross­word puzzles and knitting afghans.

Muriel is lovingly re­membered by her hus­band Kenneth; their four sons—Kevin (Helen) of Elkton, South Dakota, Da­vid (Linda) of Verdi, Dayle (Christine) of Verdi, and Jason (Kristin) of Clinton; 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchil­dren; two brothers, Ron­ald (Bonnie) Smith and Jerry (Elvie) Smith, both of George, Iowa; two sisters, Audrey (Norman) Groot­ers of Vancouver, Wash­ington and Carol (Judson) Schrick of Decorah, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Kristopher; three brothers, Roger, Nor­man and Charles Smith; and an infant sister, Elea­nor.

Blessed be her memory.