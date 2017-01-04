June 1, 1926 – Dec. 27, 2016

Memorial services for Naomi Enke, age 90 of LakeBenton, will be Sat­urday, Jan. 7, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Memo­rial visitation is Friday, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., all at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will be in St. Genevieve’s Catholic Cemetery.

She died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at the Hendricks Nursing Home in Hen­dricks.

Naomi Ruth Enke was born June 1, 1926 to Wil­liam and Inice (Campbell) Nelson in Canby. She was baptized July 11, 1926 and confirmed Dec. 8, 1940 at Marble Lutheran Church in Marble Township, Lin­coln County. She grew up on the family farm near Ivanhoe and attended country school at District 13, graduating from Ivan­hoe High School in 1944. She continued her educa­tion at Mankato State Col­lege where she received her teaching certificate. She taught in Arco School from 1945-1947 and in Lake Benton School from 1947-1951, as well as do­ing substitute teaching.

On June 16, 1949 Naomi married Vernon Enke at St. Genevieve Catholic Church parsonage in Lake Benton. Their union was blessed with five children and 56 years of life together. The couple made their home in Lake Benton where they raised their fam­ily. Naomi later worked at Utoft-Johansen Furniture Store in Lake Benton from 1967-1979, when she re­tired. Vernon passed away in 2006. Naomi continued to live in Lake Benton un­til she entered the care of Hendricks Nursing Home in 2015 where, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 she died at the age of 90.

Naomi was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton where she actively served in the GLCW Altar Guild, Circle, and Grace Lutheran Quil­ters. She was a member of Beta Federated Club and the Henry Sollie American Legion Auxiliary. She co­founded the Cub Scouts in Lake Benton in the early 1960s. She enjoyed gar­dening, sewing, reading, family history and geneal­ogy, quilting, and collecting rocks; and loved her time spent with family.

Naomi is lovingly re­membered by her chil­dren—David Enke of Lake Benton, Dean (Jacklyn Ek­strand) Enke of St. Joseph, Rebecca (Ronald) Draper of Chokio, Daniel (Cynthia Carpenter) Enke of Apple­ton, and Elizabeth (Robert) Redlinger of Lake Ben­ton; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger Nelson of Ivanhoe; a sister, June (Howard) Johnson of Bella Vista, Arkansas; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon; her parents; a granddaugh­ter, Melissa Enke; and two grandsons, Eric Redlinger and John Enke.

Blessed be her memory.

Memorials may be di­rected to Grace Lutheran Church, Lake Benton First Responders, or Lin­coln County Parks Hole-in-the-Mountain Cabin Restoration.