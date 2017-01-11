New mayor and council sworn in at first meeting of the year
January 11, 2017
The new Lake Benton Mayor and Trustees were sworn in at the Jan. 3 meeting of the Lake Benton City Council.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton City Council met for their first meeting last Tuesday, Jan. 3. The meeting was led by City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen until Mayor- Elect Bob Worth was sworn in.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Christensen asked the Mayor-Elect and Trustees-Elect to raise their right hands and take the Oath of Office. Following the Oath, Christensen gave the meeting to Mayor Bob Worth.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off