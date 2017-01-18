Plum Creek Library System launches OneClickdigital

Plum Creek Library System, in partnership with RBdigital from Recorded Books (Prince Frederick, MD), is pleased to announce the launch of OneClickdigital, an online service that allows patrons to check out eAudiobooks, including best-sellers, Recorded Books exclusives, classics, selections for children and young adults, and much more.

Patrons now have free access to eAudio at home, in the library, or even on the go…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.