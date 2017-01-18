Protocols for properly displaying the US flag



The U.S. Flag should always be displayed according to the U.S. Flag Code.

By Shelly Finzen

The United States Flag deserves as much respect as the veterans and active service people who fight for what it represents— the freedoms we enjoy every day. Part of giving respect to the flag involves displaying it properly and taking care of it. Winter storms not only damage homes and lawns; they also damage flags dis­played outdoors. Here are the protocols for display­ing a U.S. Flag in your yard. All protocols regarding the U.S. Flag may be found in the U.S. Flag Code at mili­tary.com.

According to the U.S. Flag Code, U.S. Flags may only be displayed outside from sunrise to sunset. The only time a flag should be displayed after sunset is if the flagpole is properly illuminated…

