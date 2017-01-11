Raiders raid the Elks

By Shelly Finzen

In Friday’s game against the ORR Raiders, the op­posing team would prove too much for the Elks. The E-LB Elks brought home another loss, 45-31.

Blaine Hefti and Devin Sopko put the most points on the board at seven each. Hefti added up the points with two 2-point field goals and a 3-point shot. Sopko made one each—2-point and 3-point shots—and two free throw baskets…

