William Sowden

William W. Sowden, age 93, formerly of Lake Ben­ton, passed away at Lake View Ranch in Darwin on Jan. 1. Graveside services will be planned later in the spring. Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Fu­neral Home, Utoft-Johans­en Chapel in Lake Benton. On-line at www.hartquist­funeral.com

William Warner Sowden was born Nov. 7, 1923 to Charles and Rosa (Brown) Sowden at home in Lake Benton. He graduated from Lake Benton High School. He was called to the U.S. Army from Jan. 3, 1949 through Feb. 21, 1951, where he served as a rifleman. He then came home and farmed with his brother Raymond for many years. He was a kind and caring son, brother and uncle.

He is survived by his brother Lloyd (Jeri) Sowden of Rockwell City, Iowa and sister Ruby Ped­erson of LaCombe, Alberta, Canada, many nieces and nephews and his Lake View Ranch family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and five brothers.