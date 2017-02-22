A new face in town



Chamber Coordinator Alisha Kuhn began her duties on Jan. 30.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce has a new face. Beginning Jan. 30, Alisha Kuhn has been filling the position of Chamber Coordinator. The Valley Journal had a chance to chat with Alisha to learn more about her.

Alisha Kuhn is originally from the Sioux Falls, South Dakota area. She moved to Pipestone a few years ago. She is the owner of Alisha Kuhn Photography in Pipestone. “I’m a very creative person, and love anything to do with designing,” Alisha said.

