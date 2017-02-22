Benton-Fremont planning begins
February 22, 2017
The Benton Fremont Days planning committee met last week to begin planning the 2017 event.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The members of the Benton Fremont/Te Tonka Ha planning committee met Tuesday, Feb. 14 to begin planning the 2017 Benton Fremont Days. Last fall, in order to avoid conflicts with other area events, the committee decided to move the event ahead by one week for 2017 to the first weekend of August. The events will begin Friday, Aug. 4 at noon and continue through 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.
One of the primary topics of discussion for the meeting was the food vendors…
