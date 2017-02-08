City to purchase new copier; new chamber coordinator



The Lake Benton City Council carefully reviews their packets in preparation for the regular meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday evening. The meeting was opened by Mayor Bob Worth with the Pledge of Allegiance. There were no comments during Open Forum.

The minutes of the Jan. 17 regular meeting and the Jan. 23 and Jan. 30 special meet­ings were reviewed. The minutes of the Jan. 17 and the Jan. 23 meetings were approved with no changes. During the review of the Jan. 30 meeting minutes, Trust­ee David Enke suggested a clarification be added to the minutes.

