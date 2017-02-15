Commissioners hear from Lake Benton representative regarding law enforcement
February 15, 2017
By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer@gmail.com
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners heard from Eileen Christensen and Dave Enke of Lake Benton, who came before the board to ask questions regarding contracting with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement coverage in Lake Benton.
Christensen and Enke said Lake Benton has been assessing the efficiency and practicality of their law enforcement options—one being to continue as they have with their own police department and the other to contract with the county, similar to what Hendricks is doing.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off