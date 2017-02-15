Commissioners hear from Lake Benton representative regarding law enforcement

By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners heard from Eileen Chris­tensen and Dave Enke of Lake Benton, who came before the board to ask questions regarding con­tracting with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Depart­ment for law enforcement coverage in Lake Benton.

Christensen and Enke said Lake Benton has been assessing the ef­ficiency and practicality of their law enforcement options—one being to continue as they have with their own police de­partment and the other to contract with the county, similar to what Hendricks is doing.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.