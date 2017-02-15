Community Ed offers trip to SDSU Jackrabbits game
February 15, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton School is not only responsible for educating the children of Lake Benton. Because learning is a lifelong process, Lake Benton Elementary offers educational opportunities and programs for everyone as part of the Community Education program…
The Lake Benton Community Education program, in a partnership with the Lake Benton Volunteers for Education, have organized a bus trip to the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits versus Denver men’s basketball game.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off