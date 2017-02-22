Council holds second meeting to get community input on law enforcement
February 22, 2017
Sheriff Chad Meester, left, was on hand again to answer questions about leasing police coverage from the county.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton City Council held a second meeting with the intention of learning what the community of LakeBenton would like to have concerning police coverage in LakeBenton. In January, Police Chief Thor Tollefson resigned his position. City Trustee Daryl Schlapkohl proposed that the city contract with LincolnCounty for police coverage to be provided by the Sheriff’s Department, rather than hire another police chief. Before they make a final decision, the city council would like to know the public’s opinion on the topic.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off