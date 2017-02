By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Although the Elks worked hard, they were defeated in Monday night’s game, 42- 41.

The Elks attempted far more baskets than the Coy­otes. There were 69 2-point field goal attempts on the Elks’ end of the court, ver­sus only 44 attempted shots by the Coyotes…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.