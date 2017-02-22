Coyotes take down Lady Elks
February 22, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
In last week’s game against the Waverly South Shore Coyotes, the Lady Elks couldn’t pull it together for a win. In a non-conference game, the Lady Elks were defeated, 57-35, by the Lady Coyotes.
Callie Otkin led the Lady Elks scoring with 12 points from a 2-point basket, two 3-pointers, and four of five free throws…
