Dolphins nose the Lady Elks out of a win



Lady Elk Samantha Schindler goes up for a shot during the fourth quarter of the game against Deubrook in Elkton, South Dakota last Thursday evening.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks faced the Deubrook Dolphins last week in a game that stayed close from beginning to end. Although the Ladies fought hard, the Dolphins nosed them out of a win, with a fi­nal score of 59-51.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.