Dolphins nose the Lady Elks out of a win
February 8, 2017
Lady Elk Samantha Schindler goes up for a shot during the fourth quarter of the game against Deubrook in Elkton, South Dakota last Thursday evening.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks faced the Deubrook Dolphins last week in a game that stayed close from beginning to end. Although the Ladies fought hard, the Dolphins nosed them out of a win, with a final score of 59-51.
