Elk boys rock the Redmen



Elkton-Lake Benton Elks Basketball Coach Steve Erickson gives his team some winning strategy as they go on to defeat the Estelline Redmen.

By Shelly Finzen

The E-LB Elks varsity and junior varsity teams both played the Estelline Redmen last Thursday and both teams ended the night with a win.

The varsity smashed the Redmen in a game that finished at 66-17. Many of the winning points came from Blaine Hefti, but nearly every Elk on the court added something to the scoreboard. Hefti com­pleted two 2-point shots and three 3-point shots…

