Elk boys rock the Redmen
February 1, 2017
Elkton-Lake Benton Elks Basketball Coach Steve Erickson gives his team some winning strategy as they go on to defeat the Estelline Redmen.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The E-LB Elks varsity and junior varsity teams both played the Estelline Redmen last Thursday and both teams ended the night with a win.
The varsity smashed the Redmen in a game that finished at 66-17. Many of the winning points came from Blaine Hefti, but nearly every Elk on the court added something to the scoreboard. Hefti completed two 2-point shots and three 3-point shots…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off