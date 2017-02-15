Elks defeat the Cardinals 63-42



In the varsity game against Dell Rapids St. Mary’s on Thursday night, No. 11 Grant DeRuyter shoots a 3-pointer.

By Shelly Finzen

The E-LB Elks defeated the Dell Rapids-Saint Mary Cardinals in last Thursday night’s game, 63-42. This brings their overall record to 5-11 and their confer­ence record to 4-3.

The team worked to­gether to put the points on the board, with most of the players contributing to the final score. Cole DeRuyter was on top with 16 points from eight 2-point baskets.

