Elks defeat the Cardinals 63-42
February 15, 2017
In the varsity game against Dell Rapids St. Mary’s on Thursday night, No. 11 Grant DeRuyter shoots a 3-pointer.
By Shelly Finzen
The E-LB Elks defeated the Dell Rapids-Saint Mary Cardinals in last Thursday night’s game, 63-42. This brings their overall record to 5-11 and their conference record to 4-3.
The team worked together to put the points on the board, with most of the players contributing to the final score. Cole DeRuyter was on top with 16 points from eight 2-point baskets.
