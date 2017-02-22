Elks drown the Divers
February 22, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
The E-LB Elks added a hard-earned win to their record last week in the Feb. 13 game against the Lake Preston Divers out of South Dakota. Their win, 57-51, brings their record to 6-11.
The Elk seniors led the team in scoring. Cole DeRuyter put 24 points on the board with eight 2-point field goals, two 3-point baskets, and two free throws…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.