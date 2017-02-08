Elks sink the Dolphins 58-45



With the Elks already ahead, Elk Grant DeRuyter goes up for another shot during their game against the Deubrook Dolphins.

By Shelly Finzen

In last Friday’s boys basketball game, the boys climbed to the top early and stayed there, resulting in a win for the Elks, 58- 45 against the Deubrook Dolphins. This brings their record for the season to 4-9 and 3-3 for the conference.

