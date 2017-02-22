Elks stampede the Mustangs
February 22, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
In Saturday’s game, the Elks played at the top of their game. They started on top and stayed there the whole way through, stampeding to a victory against the Waubay-Summit Mustangs, 59-39.
Grant DeRuyter led the Elk offense, scoring 24 points. He had five 2-point baskets, three 3-pointers, and five of five free throws…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.