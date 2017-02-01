Lady Elks bring home another win

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks faced the Estelline Redmen last Fri­day and brought home an­other win, 39-24.

The scoring for the Lady Elks came primarily from Rachel Hegerfeld, at 19 points, and Callie Otkin, at 16 points. Hegerfeld com­pleted seven 2-point field goals and five free throws. Otkin tallied four 2-point shots, two 3-point shots, and two free throws. Ma­rie Robbins and Autumn Stoltenburg also contrib­uted one free throw each to the final score.

