Lady Elks bring home another win
February 1, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks faced the Estelline Redmen last Friday and brought home another win, 39-24.
The scoring for the Lady Elks came primarily from Rachel Hegerfeld, at 19 points, and Callie Otkin, at 16 points. Hegerfeld completed seven 2-point field goals and five free throws. Otkin tallied four 2-point shots, two 3-point shots, and two free throws. Marie Robbins and Autumn Stoltenburg also contributed one free throw each to the final score.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.