Lady Elks burn Lady Dragons

February 15, 2017

Lady Elk No. 12 Rachel Hegerfeld goes up for two points in the game against the Garretson Lady Blue Dragons on Tuesday night in Lake Benton.

By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks showed the LakeBenton commu­nity their best moves in the Feb. 7 game against the Garretson, South Da­kota Blue Dragons that was held in the LakeBen­tonSchool gym. The Lady Elks burned the Lady Dragons in a victory, 46- 37.
The Lady Elks scor­ing was led by Rachel Hegerfeld with 21 points…

