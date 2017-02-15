Lady Elks burn Lady Dragons
February 15, 2017
Lady Elk No. 12 Rachel Hegerfeld goes up for two points in the game against the Garretson Lady Blue Dragons on Tuesday night in Lake Benton.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks showed the LakeBenton community their best moves in the Feb. 7 game against the Garretson, South Dakota Blue Dragons that was held in the LakeBentonSchool gym. The Lady Elks burned the Lady Dragons in a victory, 46- 37.
The Lady Elks scoring was led by Rachel Hegerfeld with 21 points…
