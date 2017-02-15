Lady Elks defeat the DRSM Cardinals, record now 12-6



The Lady Elks won their game against the Dell Rapids Saint Mary Cardinals last Friday evening.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks tallied an­other win when they played the Dell Rapids-Saint Mary Cardinals last Friday night, 54-39. The ladies’ record now stands at 12-6 for the season.

Callie Otkin carried the lead in points scored for this game with 25 total…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.