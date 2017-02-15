Lady Elks defeat the DRSM Cardinals, record now 12-6
February 15, 2017
The Lady Elks won their game against the Dell Rapids Saint Mary Cardinals last Friday evening.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks tallied another win when they played the Dell Rapids-Saint Mary Cardinals last Friday night, 54-39. The ladies’ record now stands at 12-6 for the season.
Callie Otkin carried the lead in points scored for this game with 25 total…
