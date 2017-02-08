Lady Elks rebound for the win



Lady Elk Callie Otkin sets up for a free throw in the doubleheader against Great Plains Lutheran of Watertown, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The ladies played hard on Monday evening in a doubleheader against the Great Plains Lutheran Panthers out of Water­town, South Dakota. Their hard work payed off as they finished the game ahead, 48-38.

Callie Otkin put the Lady Elks on top and kept them there by putting 22 points on the board…

