Lady Elks rebound for the win
February 8, 2017
Lady Elk Callie Otkin sets up for a free throw in the doubleheader against Great Plains Lutheran of Watertown, South Dakota.
By Shelly Finzen
The ladies played hard on Monday evening in a doubleheader against the Great Plains Lutheran Panthers out of Watertown, South Dakota. Their hard work payed off as they finished the game ahead, 48-38.
Callie Otkin put the Lady Elks on top and kept them there by putting 22 points on the board…
Callie Otkin put the Lady Elks on top and kept them there by putting 22 points on the board…